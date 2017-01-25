TRAFFIC

Collapsed sewer main shuts down some Durham streets

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Emergency crews in Durham are working to repair a collapsed sewer main at the intersection of South Duke Street and Main Street Wednesday night.

There is a detour in place in the 400 block of S. Duke Street and the 700 block of Main Street.

Department of Water Management crews began repairs around 6 p.m. and hope to have roads reopened by midnight.

The following detour information is in effect for the area:

- Northbound traffic on Duke Street from Durham 147 will be rerouted to Chapel Hill Street
- Westbound traffic on Main Street from Great Jones Street will be rerouted to Fuller Street, because of closure of 700 block of Main Street
- Eastbound traffic on Main Street approaching Duke Street must turn left onto North Duke Street
