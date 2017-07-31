TRAFFIC

Could be Wednesday before Capital Blvd. water main repaired

EMBED </>More Videos

Water main break closes major Raleigh road (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officials in Raleigh have shut down part of Capital Boulevard due to an emergency water line break, saying it'll likely be Wednesday before it's repaired.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The major water main break has closed all southbound lanes in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard, near the intersection of Fairview Road.



It is unclear what caused the break. Repair crews have been working for hours on repairs.



Some businesses on the busy Capital Boulevard tell ABC11 the closure is impacting them.

"Without people being able to get here, we can't fix their automobiles and if we're not fixing automobiles, we're not making money and we're not helping customers," said Tao Auto Service Manager William Morgan.

Morgan said the garage is usually full in the mornings, but it was much emptier Monday morning.

Little Guys Movers Branch manager Blake Allen said they're also taking a hit.

"There's about 70,000 cars every day that pass through here," he said. "We're missing out on that traffic. We're missing out on that visual content."

Allen said it's frustrating because it's happened before. Morgan agrees. There was a water main break in the same area about eight months ago.

RELATED: Capital Blvd reopens after water main repairs

"I would hope this would be the last time this happens," Morgan said.

Meanwhile, a detour has been set up in the area.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers can take Old Louisburg Road to Atlantic Avenue to get around the repairs, while Wake Forest Road can be used as an alternative route to get to downtown.

Click for traffic

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakroad closureRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
I-40 west in Johnston County closed due to accident
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
1 dead in crash that closed I-85 near NC-Virginia border
More Traffic
Top Stories
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
OnStar helps Goldsboro police find stolen car
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Show More
Police officer helps girl, 4, search home for monsters
Man shot in chin, abdomen in Raleigh
2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide due today
It is September or July?! How long cool temps stick around
More News
Top Video
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
Florida man finds black bear sleeping on his doorstep
More Video