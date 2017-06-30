TRAFFIC

Large traffic jam reported on I-95 north of Fayetteville after crash

Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a car with heavy damage.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There are lengthy traffic jams on Interstate 95 north of Fayetteville at Exit 65 following a crash.

Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a car in the northbound lanes with heavy damage to the front and rear. It had been hit from behind by a semi-truck.

Another vehicle with lighter damage was off on the shoulder.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a detour was in place at Exit 55. Motorist should take Exit 55 (Murphy Road) and turn left. Continue on Murphy Road for a half mile, and turn right for US-301 North. Continue on US-301 North for 11 miles to NC-82. Turn Right onto NC-82 and continue for one mile to re-access I-95 North.
