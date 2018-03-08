TRAFFIC

Crash closes I-40 eastbound near NC 55 and Durham Freeway

A crash has closed I-40 eastbound near Highway 55. (NCDOT)

A crash has closed Interstate 40 eastbound near NC 55 on Thursday. The crash appeared to involve a car and a large truck.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Emergency workers at the scene surrounded the car, which was sideways in the middle of the interstate after the crash.

The damaged vehicles were moved to the side of the road and the lanes reopened about 4:30 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashI-40wake county newsdurham county newstraffic delayDurhamRaleighApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks
New lights on I-440 can't come soon enough for Raleigh motorists
Current Triangle traffic
More Traffic
Top Stories
Durham Police investigate report of sexual assault near Duke campus
S. Korean official: Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
Suspect sought in Raleigh SECU robbery
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
My phone is showing snow. Is that true?!
Wake County woman credits aspirin for saving husband's life
FBI opens criminal probe of police beating in North Carolina
12 new flu deaths reported, state's total to 276 for season
Show More
5 displaced after two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh apartment
Arrests made in Fayetteville hotel parking lot shooting
Police: Armed man hurls gay slurs outside LGBT club in Raleigh
Woman robbed, violently dragged for $400
Mother irate after stranger picks up first-grade son from NC school
More News
Photos
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos