A two-vehicle crash shut down I-440 Westbound in Wake County near Exit 11, Wake Forest Road on Wednesday night.The incident happened at 9:06 p.m. The lanes reopened shortly before 10 p.m.Raleigh Police told ABC11 there were only minor injuries.Police said they had to close the Beltway to remove debris from the road.The road was initially expected to be closed for a couple of hours.No other information was immediately available.The crash remains under investigation.