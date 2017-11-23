Crash closes I-85 north in Granville County

I-85 North is closed near Oxford, five miles south of Exit 202 (US-15), because of a crash.The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until about 10:30 p.m.The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in Granville County east of Stem.Motorist traveling North must take Exit 191 (NC-56 East). Make a right onto NC-56 East, continue on NC-56 East for approximately 12 miles and make a left onto NC-96 North. Continue on NC-96 North for approximately 11 miles and make a right to reaccess I-85 North.The Highway Patrol is investigating.