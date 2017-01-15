TRAFFIC

Accident closes multiple lanes on US-70 in Johnston County

PRINCETON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash near Princeton shut down multiple lanes on US-70 in Johnston County Sunday afternoon.

All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Our crew on the scene was told a driver traveling on US-70 rolled over and wrecked. The driver then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

State Highway Patrol troopers found the driver a short time later behind a shed.

Our crew on the scene witnessed the driver being put into a Highway Patrol car.

Officials expect the road to reopen later this afternoon.

Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Vigil marks end of 'Week of Peace' in Durham
Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh
Prosecutor: Man planned machete attack on girl for weeks
Multiple arrests made in Wilson man's murder
