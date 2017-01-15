A crash near Princeton shut down multiple lanes on US-70 in Johnston County Sunday afternoon.All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.Our crew on the scene was told a driver traveling on US-70 rolled over and wrecked. The driver then reportedly fled the scene on foot.State Highway Patrol troopers found the driver a short time later behind a shed.Our crew on the scene witnessed the driver being put into a Highway Patrol car.Officials expect the road to reopen later this afternoon.