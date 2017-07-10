TRAFFIC

Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An overnight construction accident has closed the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 40 at Rock Quarry Road, just south of downtown Raleigh.



The eastbound exit onto I-40 at exit 300B is closed after a dump truck backed into nearby utility poles.

The crash downed power lines and knocked out traffic signals and power in the area.



Rock Quarry Road is expected to be closed during the commute as crews make repairs.

Traffic is currently being diverted, but drivers are advised to avoid the area.

