Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway

Headaches ahead for commuters as crews work on Rock Quarry Rd. A truck hit a power pole overnight. No EB access here for now via I-40 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/fFjsC1omGc — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 10, 2017

There are two @DukeEnergy customers affected by downed utility pole on #RockQuarryRoad but traffic lights are out. Avoid this area. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/FM7ySWx1h8 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 10, 2017

An overnight construction accident has closed the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 40 at Rock Quarry Road, just south of downtown Raleigh.The eastbound exit onto I-40 at exit 300B is closed after a dump truck backed into nearby utility poles.The crash downed power lines and knocked out traffic signals and power in the area.Rock Quarry Road is expected to be closed during the commute as crews make repairs.Traffic is currently being diverted, but drivers are advised to avoid the area.