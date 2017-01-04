I-95 north in Cumberland Co. shut down after crash

A crash is causing major delays on I-95 north in Cumberland County near Exit 49/Cedar Creek Road.Our crew on the scene said a pickup truck was pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer reportedly rolled over, trapping the driver.Authorities didn't say if there was a passenger in the pickup truck. The driver's condition has not been released.Both northbound lanes are shut down while crews clear the scene. All traffic is exiting the highway and must make a U-turn on Cedar Creek Road to continue traveling north.Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.Officials have not yet said when the road will reopen.