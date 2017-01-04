TRAFFIC

I-95 north in Cumberland Co. shut down after crash

A crash on I-95 is causing major backups near Cedar Creek Road (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash is causing major delays on I-95 north in Cumberland County near Exit 49/Cedar Creek Road.

Our crew on the scene said a pickup truck was pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer reportedly rolled over, trapping the driver.

Authorities didn't say if there was a passenger in the pickup truck. The driver's condition has not been released.

Both northbound lanes are shut down while crews clear the scene. All traffic is exiting the highway and must make a U-turn on Cedar Creek Road to continue traveling north.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Officials have not yet said when the road will reopen.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-95crash
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
5 teens injured, driver cited in Johnston County wreck
More Traffic
Top Stories
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Official: Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
Man shot in leg near N.C. State campus
Raleigh firefighters, police continue fight for pay raises
Show More
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Fayetteville neighbors find Matthew recovery painfully slow
UNC escapes Clemson with 89-86 overtime win
Cary neighbors baffled by woman's child sex charge in UK
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos