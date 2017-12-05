#BREAKING This is the wreck that’s affecting SB traffic on the #Durham #Freeway. There’s a mangled small sedan behind the truck reported earlier on #abc11 by Kim Deaner. @DurhamPoliceNC officers are diverting traffic here. pic.twitter.com/dURsa7qSoB — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 5, 2017

#UPDATE: @DurhamPoliceNC now have one SB lane on 147/Durham Freeway open, and traffic’s moving slowly past the commercial truck involved in this morning’s wreck. Backups are heavy, avoid the area if possible. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/PIJumbT8VG — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 5, 2017

Authorities had to shut down part of the Durham Freeway Tuesday morning after a crash along the southbound lanes of NC-147 near downtown Durham.It happened just after 5:30 a.m. between Fayetteville Street and Alston Avenue.The ramp at Fayetteville Street was closed for more than hour after a crash between a commercial truck that was carrying about 10,000 pounds of cargo, and a car.Images from the scene showed a silver sedan with serious damage.Police say there were two minor injuries reported.It is unclear what caused the crash.Both southbound lanes of NC-147 was reopened around 7 a.m.