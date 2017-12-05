TRAFFIC

Crash involving truck, car shuts down part of Durham Freeway

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities had to shut down part of the Durham Freeway Tuesday morning after a crash along the southbound lanes of NC-147 near downtown Durham.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. between Fayetteville Street and Alston Avenue.

The ramp at Fayetteville Street was closed for more than hour after a crash between a commercial truck that was carrying about 10,000 pounds of cargo, and a car.



Images from the scene showed a silver sedan with serious damage.

Police say there were two minor injuries reported.



It is unclear what caused the crash.

Both southbound lanes of NC-147 was reopened around 7 a.m.

