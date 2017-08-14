TRAFFIC

Crash knocks down power lines - Wake Forest Road closed in Raleigh

RALEIGH --
A single-vehicle wreck has caused low hanging power lines in the area of Wake Forest Road and Navaho Drive.

Wake Forest Road is closed in that area and traffic is being diverted.

Police said they are not allowing any northbound traffic onto Wake Forest Rd from I440. Drivers can go south on Wake Forest to Six Forks or Atlantic Ave and go north on those roads.

They are not allowing southbound traffic from Saint Albans Drive. Drivers should take St. Albans to Six Forks or New Hope Church to Atlantic. If people need to get to Duke Regional Hospital, they can access via St, Albans Rd.

The closure is expected to last through the morning commute. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until normal traffic flow can be restored.

