Crash on I-85 in Orange County causes major traffic delays

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash on Interstate 85 north in Orange County caused major traffic delays in both directions during Thursday evening's commute.

Multiple northbound lanes were shut down while crews cleared the scene. Southbound lanes also experienced congestion near the Durham County line.

According to Highway Patrol, the wreck caused some bridge damage. Our crew on the scene said two people were taken to the hospital; their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Authorities said U.S. 70 was closed for a short time because debris fell from I-85 onto the road.

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved.
