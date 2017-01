A crash is causing major delays on I-95 north in Cumberland County near Exit 49/Cedar Creek Road.Our crew on the scene said a pickup truck was pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer reportedly rolled over, trapping the driver.Authorities didn't say if there was a passenger in the pickup truck. The driver's condition has not been released.All lanes of I-95 north reopened just before 8 a.m., but there is still heavy congestion in the area.