Crash shuts down I-40 near Hillsborough

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --A crash has shut down I-40 westbound in Orange County near Hillsborough causing a huge traffic backup Saturday evening.
According to officials, the wreck at mile marker 272 was reported just after 4:30 p.m.
All lanes are closed two miles west of Exit 270 (US-15/501).
Officials estimate the lanes to reopen around 6:30 PM.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
