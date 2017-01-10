  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: President Barack Obama gives his farewell speech in Chicago
TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down North New Hope Road in Raleigh

The wreck closed North New Hope Road around Marsh Creek Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North New Hope Road has been closed in both directions north and south of Marsh Creek Road as officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash.

It happened shortly after 8:10 p.m., and at least one person has been taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Police did not have information concerning the severity of injuries sustained by that victim and others in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling in the area in the area until traffic flow can be restored.

