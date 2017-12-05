TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down part of Durham Freeway causing major traffic delays

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have shut down part of the Durham Freeway after a crash along the southbound lanes of NC-147 near downtown Durham.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. between Fayetteville Street and Alston Avenue.

The ramp at Fayetteville Street is currently closed after a crash involving a truck that was carrying about 10,000 pounds of cargo.



Images from the scene also showed a silver sedan with serious damage.



It is unclear if there are any injuries and what caused the incident.

Police have diverted all southbound traffic at exit 12 for Roxboro Street.

Drivers will have to take exit-12 for Roxboro Street, turn left at Fayetteville Street, right onto East Pettigrew Street, then right onto Alston Avenue, and a left onto NC-147 South re-access the highway.

There is no indication of how long the highway will be shut down, but you are advised to avoid the area if you can.
