TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down part of I-40

A crash has shut down I-40 Westbound in Orange County Near Hillsborough on Saturday. (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A crash has shut down part of I-40 westbound in Orange County causing a huge traffic backup Saturday evening.

According to officials, the wreck at mile marker 272 was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

All lanes are closed two miles west of Exit 270 (US-15/501).

The lanes reopened around 6:30 PM.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashi40Orange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina
I-85 north reopens hours after Granville County crash
Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson
FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails
Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units
5 African-American churches vandalized in New Jersey
Survivors recall attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai, 305 dead
Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
Show More
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
Egypt raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos