Creedmoor Road in Raleigh closed after serious crash

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a serious wreck on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.The crash happened on northbound Creedmoor Road (NC-50) near Strickland Road around 4:20 p.m. All northbound lanes are currently shut down.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene where rescue crews were trying to free a man from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.Authorities have not said what caused the crash or when the road would reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.