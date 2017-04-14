Creedmoor Road in Raleigh closed after serious crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a serious wreck on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.
The crash happened on northbound Creedmoor Road (NC-50) near Strickland Road around 4:20 p.m. All northbound lanes are currently shut down.
Chopper 11 HD was over the scene where rescue crews were trying to free a man from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash or when the road would reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.