Crews work on water main break near Wakefield schools

Crews are out trying to repair a water main break near Wakefield schools in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Utility crews are out on Wakefield Pines Drives early Friday morning, trying to repair a water main break near Wakefield High School.

The street is closed in front of the high school. Officials say a pipe broke underground Thursday sometime about 7 p.m.

There's no estimated time of repair, but crews were working through the night in hopes of minimizing traffic disruptions for the morning school rush.

This is a developing story. Check back in the morning for updates on the traffic conditions.
