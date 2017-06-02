Crews work on water main break near Wakefield schools

Utility crews are out on Wakefield Pines Drives early Friday morning, trying to repair a water main break near Wakefield High School.The street is closed in front of the high school. Officials say a pipe broke underground Thursday sometime about 7 p.m.There's no estimated time of repair, but crews were working through the night in hopes of minimizing traffic disruptions for the morning school rush.This is a developing story. Check back in the morning for updates on the traffic conditions.