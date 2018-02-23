Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
TRAFFIC
Current Triangle traffic
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
(Shutterstock)
Friday, February 23, 2018 05:10AM
Heading out the door, here's a look at your morning commute!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic
traffic
traffic accident
raleigh news
durham county news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TRAFFIC
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
One-way streets in Hope Mills to make town more walkable
I-Team: Triangle growth puts squeeze on accessible parking
Raleigh traffic official denies 4-way stops doled out unequally
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man injured after car crashes in Raleigh church, flips over
Man found stabbed outside Durham Police Headquarters
Police: 72-year-old woman 'targeted' in Fayetteville shooting
Little Caesars closures across Triangle leave workers stunned
Blue Cross' $50M donation excites charities, upsets some customers
BB&T outage leaves many customers without access to accounts, cash
Twin brothers arrested on child porn charges a week apart
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
Show More
Armed sheriff's deputy who did 'nothing' during Florida school shooting resigns
Jury finds Raleigh homeowner guilty in killing of 20-year-old
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
K-9 unit dedicated to finding guns sniff schools daily
Thousands of dead fish wash up on Outer Banks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham