Damaged water line shuts down part of Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

Emergency water line repair closes southbound lanes of Capital Blvd in Raleigh (ABC11 Photojournalist Jeff Hinkle)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officials in Raleigh have shut down part of Capital Boulevard due to an emergency water line repair.

The major water main break has closed all southbound lanes in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard, near the intersection of Fairview Road.



Repair crews have been working overnight on repairs. Officials say work is expected to take at least 24 hours to complete.



It is unclear what caused the break. A detour has been set up in the area.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and are being advised to avoid the area if possible. Wake Forest Road can be used as an alternative route.

