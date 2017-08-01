I-TEAM

Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets

"The cops are going to think different, but we always going to say we're going to do what we want to do."

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
You may have seen them yourself: small packs of people riding motocross bikes and four-wheels, often vehicles that are not street legal, doing tricks down city streets, running roughshod over traffic laws, and generally being inconsiderate of others' safety.

If you haven't been overtaken by such a group, this is what it looks like:

Defiant bikers cruise, show off riding skills on Durham city streets.



On Sunday, ABC11's cameras caught dozens of riders showing off with stunts and skids and other antics in Durham and tracked the group across the city. Riders said they often get together Sunday mornings and do it "because it's what we love. It's what we love to do."

None of the riders offered their names but to the person, they were defiant of the law and intend to keep riding.

"The cops are going to think different, but we always going to say we're going to do what we want to do," said one young man. "We ain't killing nobody, we're riding. That's all, we ain't hurting you. You're videotaping us, we're riding. We're gonna do this non - seven days a week. Non-stop."
