Downtown Durham getting 1,000 paid parking meters

The City of Durham is adding about 1,000 on-street parking meters downtown.The new paid parking is scheduled to begin on February 27. Workers will begin installing the meters along with new signs this week."If you've been downtown lately, you've seen just how busy it is and how scarce our on-street parking has become," said Thomas Leathers, Parking Management Division Administrator. "We're going to provide more access to downtown parking with the added convenience of having multiple ways to pay."The new on-street parking will use a combination of single-space parking meters and multi-space pay stations, which will accept credit and debit card payments, cash and coin payments, and be compatible with Passport's pay-by-phone app.So how much is this going to cost? On-street hourly parking rate will be $1.50 per hour. Many spaces will have a time limit enforced during peak usage hours.Leathers said the meters were a recommendation in the Comprehensive Parking Study to encourage the much-need turnover of vehicles to meet rapidly growing demand.On-street metered parking isn't the only option for residents and visitors, Leathers said."Through our off-street parking options, we offer four centrally located parking garages and three surface parking lots with the same easy-to-use payment system and an affordable $1.25 hourly rate," Leathers said. "While the rate in our garages and surface lots will increase by 25 cents to $1.25 per hour beginning February 27, there are no time constraints on these parking spaces, so this is a great option if you're going to be downtown for a considerable amount of time."Special-event parking will also become more expensive for motorists, increasing from $3 to $5 per hour in the city's parking garages effective February 27. The city says this increase is needed to offset the costs associated with providing maintenance and a security presence in the parking facilities.For more information, visit the