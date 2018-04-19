Police at the scene of the crash at Lumley Road and I-540.

Raleigh police are trying to determine the cause of a wrong-way crash Wednesday night.Officers said the person drove into a car dealership, damaging several cars before they took off, going the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540, and crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call.The wrong-way driver was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened, Cary Area EMS, which responded to the scene told ABC11.The paramedics escaped injury.The driver was taken to WakeMed for evaluation, while paramedics sustained minor injuries.Raleigh police cleared the scene shortly before 11 p.m.Authorities said the driver could face charges.