TRAFFIC

Driver education vehicle involved in serious crash in Clayton

A serious two-car crash in Clayton involved a driver education vehicle. (Chopper 11 HD)

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A driver education vehicle was involved in a serious crash with another car in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a portion of Glen Laurel Road.

Officials said a car crossed over the center line and hit the driver education vehicle almost head-on.



The teenager who was driving the driver's ed car had to be cut out of the vehicle.

That driver, the instructor, and another teenager in the car were transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

The other car involved in the crash was towed from the scene. City officials tell ABC11 that driver was unharmed.

Glen Laurel Road was closed from the entrance of Glen Laurel to the Glen Ridge neighborhood.

Authorities said charges are pending.
