Several people were injured Monday after a wreck on I-95 southbound at the 69-mile marker in Cumberland County.It happened when a car hit the guardrail on left and swerved back and hit another vehicle, which was forced into the guardrail on the right side of the interstate.Four or five people were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with injuries, according to a state trooper. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.The driver of the first car is being charged with DWI, the trooper said.No other details were immediately available.