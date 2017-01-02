TRAFFIC

Driver faces DWI charge after I-95 wreck leaves several injured

A silver sedan suffered extensive damage.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Several people were injured Monday after a wreck on I-95 southbound at the 69-mile marker in Cumberland County.

It happened when a car hit the guardrail on left and swerved back and hit another vehicle, which was forced into the guardrail on the right side of the interstate.

Four or five people were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with injuries, according to a state trooper. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the first car is being charged with DWI, the trooper said.

No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashdwicumberland county newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
5 teens injured, driver cited in Johnston County wreck
Raleigh Police ID woman hit, killed in north Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Couple loses wedding ring at First Night Raleigh
Duke's Coach K to have back surgery, could miss 4 weeks
Durham police: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend
Good Samaritan helps Fuquay-Varina family escape fire
Durham MetroPCS stores targeted in rash of robberies
Doctors seeing increase of respiratory virus in infants
14-year-old shot in Durham
Show More
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Friends mourn mother of 2 killed in Moore County crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos