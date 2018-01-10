Driver injured in crash involving Garner police officer

One person was injured Wednesday night in a crash involving a Garner police officer.The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Highway 70 near New Rand Road. The officer was responding to a call.A Garner Police spokesman initially said the officer did not appear to be injured, but police later tweeted that he suffered minor injuries.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.The two right lanes were closed and are expected to remain that way into early Thursday morning.US 70 is down to one lane. A team is at the scene reconstructing the incident.No other information was immediately available.Check back for updates and tune in to Eyewitness News at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.