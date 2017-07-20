TRAFFIC

Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540 in Raleigh

Crash along I-540 at Lumley Road in Raleigh (Chopper 11 HD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A fatal wreck has shut down two eastbound lanes of Interstate 540 in Raleigh after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the bridge near Lumley Road.



Images from the scene showed a vehicle overturned and damaged after it hit the bridge's pylons.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the driver was killed in the crash, but did not release any other details.



This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

Raleigh police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

Drivers wanting to avoid traffic delays can exit at Airport Blvd or Leesville Road.

