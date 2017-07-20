#Breaking-If you drive on 540, you might experience delays. 2 EB lanes near Lumley Rd still closed after wreck. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/mP0jPxfhuJ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

#Breaking-@raleighpolice tell me the person who died in I-540 wreck was the only person in the vehicle. 2 EB lanes still closed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jk1A5G2wL2 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

A fatal wreck has shut down two eastbound lanes of Interstate 540 in Raleigh after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the bridge near Lumley Road.Images from the scene showed a vehicle overturned and damaged after it hit the bridge's pylons.Authorities tell ABC11 that the driver was killed in the crash, but did not release any other details.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.Raleigh police are telling drivers to avoid the area.Drivers wanting to avoid traffic delays can exit at Airport Blvd or Leesville Road.