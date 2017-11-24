TRAFFIC

Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina

Authorities at the scene of a fatal crash in Fuquay-Varina on Friday. (Chopper 11 HD)

FUQUAY-VARINA (WTVD) --
A driver was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of US Hwy-401 and Meadow Drive on Friday.

Police responded to the crash at 2:54 p.m. The car came to rest off the road at the edge of a field.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.
