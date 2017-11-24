Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina

A driver was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of US Hwy-401 and Meadow Drive on Friday.Police responded to the crash at 2:54 p.m. The car came to rest off the road at the edge of a field.The driver died at the scene from his injuries, police said.The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.There were no passengers in either vehicle.The road has reopened.The crash remains under investigation.