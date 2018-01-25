A Raleigh man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Millbrook Road at Dixon Drive, near Sanderson High School, Raleigh Police said.Raleigh Police said Kevin Manbeck, 26, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after his Chevy Cobalt was struck by a Chevrolet Yukon traveling east on Millbrook. The Cobalt was knocked on its side by the crash and rescuers had to cut the top off the car.The driver of the Yukon, Thomas Binford, 47, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light.He was taken to a hospital as a precaution but his injuries were considered less severe.A 43-year-old Raleigh woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was also involved in the crash. She was not injured.Millbrook Road was closed in both directions as police investigated.