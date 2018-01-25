TRAFFIC

Driver seriously injured in Raleigh crash on Millbrook Road

EMBED </>More Videos

Millbrook Drive in Raleigh was shut down after a two-vehicle crash.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Millbrook Road at Dixon Drive, near Sanderson High School, Raleigh Police said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Raleigh Police said Kevin Manbeck, 26, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after his Chevy Cobalt was struck by a Chevrolet Yukon traveling east on Millbrook. The Cobalt was knocked on its side by the crash and rescuers had to cut the top off the car.

The driver of the Yukon, Thomas Binford, 47, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution but his injuries were considered less severe.

A 43-year-old Raleigh woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was also involved in the crash. She was not injured.

Millbrook Road was closed in both directions as police investigated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashraleigh newstraffic delayRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed in Nash County crash involving armored vehicle
2 listed in serious condition after van flips on I-95
One killed in serious Johnston County moped crash
Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car
More Traffic
Top Stories
Search for 4-year-old Scotland County boy turns 'investigative'
Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal
New apartments coming to congested Crabtree Valley area
Student arrested after gun found at Enloe High School
Former UNC gymnast recounts her Larry Nassar experience
1 killed in Nash County crash involving armored vehicle
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
'MeToo' movement fuels spike in Wake Co. sex assault reports
Show More
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
2 listed in serious condition after van flips on I-95
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
More News
Top Video
Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal
New apartments coming to congested Crabtree Valley area
Search for 4-year-old Scotland County boy turns 'investigative'
Former UNC gymnast recounts her Larry Nassar experience
More Video