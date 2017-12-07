Authorities have temporarily closed a Durham County road after a driver slammed into a utility pole while trying to avoid a deer.It happened around 1 a.m. on Glenn School Road.Officials said the driver lost control as he tried to avoid the deer on the road. He was not injured.A patrol unit with the Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed Glenn School Road from Glenn Road to Interstate 85 as repair crews work to replace the damaged utility pole.Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route until the repair is finished. It is unclear when the road will reopen.