Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway

The collision happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday along South Miami Boulevard at East End Avenue. (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Debris from a food truck littered Highway 70 in Durham Wednesday morning after the vehicle was rammed by a dump truck.

The collision happened just after 10 a.m. along South Miami Boulevard at East End Avenue.

The wreckage covered several lanes of the highway, forcing authorities to close part of the roadway.

The driver of the food truck was injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the driver of the dump truck was injured after the truck ended up in a ditch.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

