Durham city bus strikes, kills pedestrian

Raw video: A man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Durham city bus.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Go Durham bus on Monday evening.

It happened at S. Roxboro Street and Enterprise Street just south of downtown Durham.

An ABC11 crew said the victim was dead at the scene. A Durham Police spokesman confirmed the fatality.



The No. 7 Go Durham bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street when the deadly collision happened.

Durham Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.
