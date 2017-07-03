Durham city bus strikes, kills pedestrian

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Go Durham bus on Monday evening.
It happened at S. Roxboro Street and Enterprise Street just south of downtown Durham.
An ABC11 crew said the victim was dead at the scene. A Durham Police spokesman confirmed the fatality.
The No. 7 Go Durham bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street when the deadly collision happened.
Durham Police are investigating.
No other information was immediately available.