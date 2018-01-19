Durham Co. Sheriff's Office gives tips on how to get out of a skid

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Central North Carolina experienced hundreds of wrecks during the January 2018 winter storm, keeping first responders busy.
Emergency officials go through special training on how to handle everything including snow and ice, and offer these tips for how to get out of a skid.
"If you feel your rear end coming around either right or left, you want to turn into the direction of the skid remembering not to apply the brakes," explained Lt. Johnny Clark with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Clark said if the rear end of your car is skidding to the left, you want to turn your steering wheel in the same direction as the back of your car so turn it left and it should straighten out.
Officials say another rule of thumb in a skid is to look in the direction you want to go and your hands will follow your eyes, which means the steering wheel will also follow and you'll end up going where you want to go.