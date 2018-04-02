Durham dirt biker killed in crash with another vehicle

A man on a dirt bike was killed in a collision with another vehicle Monday, Durham Police said.It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Pilot Street.Leon Woods Jr., 28, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene.Woods was operating a dirt bike traveling southbound on Fayetteville Street when he crashed into a southbound 2005 Mercury sedan, driven by 77-year-old William Boler of Durham, police said.Boler, who was making a left turn at the time of the collision, was not injured.Police said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.The crash remains under investigation.