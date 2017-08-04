TRAFFIC

Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind

EMBED </>More Videos

A pregnant passenger escaped serious injury in a wild chase, crash.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man trying to elude Durham deputies ran from his crashed car Thursday night, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind in his passenger seat.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It all started when Durham County Sheriff's Office deputies watched a speeding car running traffic lights. Deputies followed the car, but eased off after the potential risk to the public became clear, a Durham Sheriff's spokesperson said.

About five minutes later, the driver of the suspect vehicle ran a stoplight and crashed head-on into a second vehicle in the 100 block of Maynard Avenue.

At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot, after the pursuit concluded, the driver of the vehicle ran a stoplight and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver abandoned his car on foot, leaving the pregnant woman behind.

Authorities later found the suspect walking down a street and arrested him on an outstanding warrant. New charged related to the crash are pending.

The pregnant passenger was treated by EMS at the scene and later released.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpregnant womancar crashdurham county newspolice chaseDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
Problem Apex bridge closed for emergency repair
Capital Blvd reopens after water main break repairs
Highway 55 in Apex reopens after gas leak
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
As Durham YMCA reopens, search for answers continues
2 NC-based soldiers killed in Afghanistan officially identified
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist
Flames engulf residential skyscraper in Dubai
West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally
Visitors can return to Hatteras Island on Friday at noon
Show More
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
Raleigh woman in Honduran jail has encouraging update
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Protect your family from the summer spike in crime
More News
Top Video
As Durham YMCA reopens, search for answers continues
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
More Video