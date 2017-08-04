Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind

A man trying to elude Durham deputies ran from his crashed car Thursday night, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind in his passenger seat.It all started when Durham County Sheriff's Office deputies watched a speeding car running traffic lights. Deputies followed the car, but eased off after the potential risk to the public became clear, a Durham Sheriff's spokesperson said.About five minutes later, the driver of the suspect vehicle ran a stoplight and crashed head-on into a second vehicle in the 100 block of Maynard Avenue.At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot, after the pursuit concluded, the driver of the vehicle ran a stoplight and collided with a second vehicle.The driver abandoned his car on foot, leaving the pregnant woman behind.Authorities later found the suspect walking down a street and arrested him on an outstanding warrant. New charged related to the crash are pending.The pregnant passenger was treated by EMS at the scene and later released.The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.The Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.