Durham Freeway closure postponed

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a plan to close Hwy 147 (Durham Freeway) at NC 55 (Alston Avenue) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been postponed by one night because of rain.

The work will now start Wednesday night.

The Alston Avenue bridge over Hwy 147 will also be closed.

The closure is needed so workers can install safety barriers and girders for a new bridge which is part of the NC 55 widening project.

Drivers in both directions on the freeway will be detoured at Alston Avenue, across the road, and then back onto the highway.

Westbound Alston Avenue motorists will be directed onto the eastbound freeway to exit 10-A (northbound Briggs Avenue).

Drivers going east on Alston Avenue will be detoured west on the freeway to exit 12-A (Fayetteville Street) where they can turn left.

The work each day is expected to end before the morning rush hour.
