Durham Freeway closure stalls morning traffic

Work on Highway 147 (Durham Freeway) stalled traffic Friday morning.A detour set up while work was done on the Alston Avenue bridge over Hwy 147 remained until about 6:30 a.m., causing a long backup.The closure is needed so workers can install safety barriers and girders for a new bridge which is part of the NC 55 widening project. It'll happen again two nights next week.Drivers in both directions on the freeway will be detoured at Alston Avenue, across the road, and then back onto the highway beginning at 10 p.m.Westbound Alston Avenue motorists will be directed onto the eastbound freeway to exit 10-A (northbound Briggs Avenue).Drivers going east on Alston Avenue will be detoured west on the freeway to exit 12-A (Fayetteville Street) where they can turn left.The work each day is expected to end before the morning rush hour.