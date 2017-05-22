TRAFFIC

Durham Freeway to be closed three nights this week

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Hwy 147 (Durham Freeway) will be closed at NC 55 (Alston Avenue) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Alston Avenue bridge over Hwy 147 will also be closed.

The closure is needed so workers can install safety barriers and girders for a new bridge which is part of the NC 55 widening project.

Drivers in both directions on the freeway will be detoured at Alston Avenue, across the road, and then back onto the highway.

Westbound Alston Avenue motorists will be directed onto the eastbound freeway to exit 10-A (northbound Briggs Avenue).

Drivers going east on Alston Avenue will be detoured west on the freeway to exit 12-A (Fayetteville Street) where they can turn left.

The work each day is expected to end before the morning rush hour.
Related Topics:
trafficDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say
Fayetteville road reopens hours after truck hits pole
Harrison Avenue reopens in Cary after water-main break
I-Team reconstructs deadly I-95 crash that left 5 dead
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raleigh camp that's given so much now needs help
Man accused of peeping up skirts at festival
Man shot at Raleigh park
Body positively identified as missing Duke student
One killed when fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
Rep apologizes for Confederate statue 'lynch' comment
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
Show More
Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at park
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
National EMS Week: Do you know CPR?
Authorities: Deadly stabbing of black student visiting UMD possible hate crime
Rainy days ahead ...
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
More Photos