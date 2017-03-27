Durham man dies 10 days after 2-vehicle crash

A Durham man has died from his injuries 10 days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash March 17 in Durham.On Monday, Durham Police identified the driver killed as Tyrone Holley, 44, of Durham.It happened on East Club Boulevard near Kiss Drive. Police said Holley was driving a white 2005 Nissan 350Z and lost control, crossing the center line into the path of a westbound 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Antonio Eugene Carter, 52, of Stem.It appeared that Holley was speeding, investigators said.Carter was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.Investigators do not expect to file charges.