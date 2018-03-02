TRAFFIC

Durham Police ID woman struck in hit-and-run, search for vehicle

A woman was severely injured in a Durham hit and run Wednesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run Wednesday night remains hospitalized, Durham Police said Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Levonne Rish, was taken to the hospital in critical condition when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene about 9:10 p.m. at N. Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham.

Police said there is still no description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffichit and rundurham policepedestrian struckpedestrian injuredDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run
TRAFFIC
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Ten Ten Road plan forcing bike shop to relocate
6-month-old pulled from submerged car in Knightdale dies
Raleigh downtown tunnel a step closer to reality
More Traffic
Top Stories
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
13 questions about guns in the United States and the surprising answers
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Update: Missing UNC national title sign found
High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area
Show More
Students at Carrboro High School dismissed early due to power outage
Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU
Illinois authorities say 1 of 2 victims in Central Michigan U shooting was a police officer
South Carolina man accused of mailing false bombs to teen
Man takes $1,600 Uber ride home after night of partying
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos