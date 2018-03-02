Durham Police ID woman struck in hit-and-run, search for vehicle

A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run Wednesday night remains hospitalized, Durham Police said Friday.The victim, identified as 59-year-old Levonne Rish, was taken to the hospital in critical conditionthat left the scene about 9:10 p.m. at N. Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham.Police said there is still no description of the vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.