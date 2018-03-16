TRAFFIC

Durham woman killed after hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose

A woman was severely injured in a Durham hit and run Wednesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run in February has died from her injuries, police said Thursday.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. at North Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham, on February 28.

After the crash, the victim, identified as 59-year-old Levonne Rish, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect. Officers are searching for a silver van and a black or dark-colored sedan seen in the area at the time of the accident.

Surveillance videos show the sedan going northbound on Hyde Park Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle, opened the driver door, looked back at the collision, and, then drove away.



In the second video, a silver van is seen driving southbound on Hyde Avenue toward the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
