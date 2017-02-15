Durham woman killed in I-85 crash in Greensboro

A Durham woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in an interstate crash in Greensboro.It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Interstate 40 E/85 N, near Mt. Hope Church Road.Tonya McKellar, 44, of Durham was fatally injured when her 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, which was stopped in the next-to-inside travel lane, was rear-ended by a 2017 Lexus RX 350. The force pushed McKellar's Mirage into another car, a 2015 Volvo XC60.McKellar was rushed to a hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, Greensboro Police said.Police did not say whether the driver of the Lexus, David Henderson, 73, of Spartanburg, S.C., or the driver of the Volvo, Sandra Ashcraft, 69, of High Point, suffered any injuries.Police said impairment did not contribute to this crash, the first traffic fatality of the year for Greensboro.The crash remains under investigation.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.