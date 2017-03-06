TRAFFIC

Elon runner hit by car in critical condition at UNC

Molly Offstein, a cross country athlete for Elon, was struck by a car Monday.

ELON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police say a member of the Elon University cross country team was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

Elon Police spokesman Lt. Mark Sweat told local media outlets that 19-year-old Molly Offstein of Frostburg, Maryland, was running on O'Kelly Avenue near University Drive about 7:30 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a car as she tried to cross University.

The driver was not speeding and did not see Offstein attempting to cross the intersection, Sweat said. According to witness testimony given to police, the driver had a green light and was going under the speed limit on University Drive, posted at 55 mph.

Offstein, a freshman, runs cross country and is a distance runner on the Phoenix's track and field team.

Sweat said Offstein was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill in critical condition. He said the accident is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed against the driver. The Times-News of Burlington identified him as Keith Leamey, 45, of Burlington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

