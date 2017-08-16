TRAFFIC

Fayetteville pedestrian struck, killed crossing Skibo Rd

The pedestrian was crossing Skibo Road and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police closed Skibo Road for more than two hours Wednesday night because of a traffic fatality.

Police said the incident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle about 9:15 p.m.

A driver in an SUV traveling northeast on Skibo Road near the All American Expressway overpass collided with a pedestrian crossing Skibo Road, investigators said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.



All traffic was being diverted onto All American.



The Traffic Unit is investigating.

Skibo Road reopened at 11:39 p.m., police said.

The names of all people involved are currently being withheld until their immediate families can be notified.

Raw video from Skibo Road pedestrian fatality.



Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
