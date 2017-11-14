Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles

Traffic shut down on Ramsey and Cochran. Single vehicle wreck. Driver took down power lines. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/33ChNhEN9a — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 15, 2017

A driver was seriously injured when they lost control and smashed into multiple power poles Tuesday night on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.It happened about 8:15 p.m., Fayetteville Police said, in the 2300 block of Ramsey Street near the VA Medical Center.One person was in the car, which smashed into several power poles, taking down power lines along the way.The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by emergency workers before being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville Police said.The driver is listed in serious condition and their name is being withheld until officers can contact family.No one else was injured.PWC is working to get the power lines restored. The roadway will be reopened before the morning commute, police said.Ramsey Street has been closed between Rosehill Road and Courtney Street.Motorists are being detoured onto Rosehill Road to Courtney Street and back to Ramsey Street.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.