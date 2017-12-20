TRAFFIC

Fayetteville road closed after crash, gas line rupture

Shaw Mill Road will be closed until at least Friday after a crash ruptured a gas line.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash that caused a gas line to rupture Tuesday has forced authorities in Fayetteville to close Shaw Mill Road until at least Friday as crews continue to repair the damage.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Shaw Mill Road.

Authorities said two people were injured when their vehicle ran off the road, then struck and ruptured the gas line.

The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Floyd Croxton, and the passenger has been identified as 62-year-old Julius Mitchell.

They both were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the crash and have since been released.

Police said Croxton appeared to be suffering from a seizure when the crash happened.

Shaw Mill Road is expected to be closed until at least Friday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Country Club Drive as an alternate route until Shaw Mill Road can be safely reopened.

