Fayetteville road closed due to crash that injured two people, ruptured gas line

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash that caused a gas line to rupture has forced authorities in Fayetteville to close Shaw Mill Road.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Shaw Mill Road.

Authorities said two people were injured when their vehicle ran off the road, then struck and ruptured the gas line.

The pair are being treated for their injuries, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Shaw Mill Road is expected to be closed until at least noon.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Country Club Drive as an alternate route until Shaw Mill Road can be safely reopened.

