Reilly Road is closed at Cliffdale Road after a dump truck hit a power pole Thursday afternoon. Police said it may be near midnight before it reopens.No injuries were reported, but the driver, Anthony James, was trapped in the vehicle for a while because of downed power lines.A little after 4 p.m., the power lines were deactivated and the driver was freed and treated at the scene.The collision caused significant damage to the utility pole and caused power, as well as other utility lines, to fall across the roadway, Fayetteville Police said.The road was originally expected to be closed for as many as four hours.Police responded to the crash at approximately 1:53 p.m. They told ABC11 that the dump truck suffered a mechanical failure that caused the bed of the truck to lift up and hit the power lines and fiber-optics lines.At that point, several traffic lights went down and police began to direct traffic.Sheri James, the wife of the truck driver, said she frantically rushed to the scene and stayed on the phone with her husband, trying to keep him calm."His safety, making sure it's all right. That's my main concern," Sherri James said. "He's nervous. This a huge event, but he's fine and he didn't get hurt or anything."Motorists traveling on Cliffdale Road outbound will be directed to turn on S. Reilly Road. Any motorists not already in the area are asked to use Raeford Road as an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened."Our obvious concern is Fort Bragg traffic as they are leaving work," said Lt, Brett Chandler of the Fayetteville Police Department. "A lot of the soldiers live on the western part of the city so there is patience required on their part as we deal with traffic."For those leaving Fort Bragg, the best alternative route is to take Raeford Road to the western part of the city.Spectrum and PWC are at the scene, working to repair fiber optic and power lines.