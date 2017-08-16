TRAFFIC

Fayetteville traffic fatality closes Skibo Road in both directions

(Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police said Wednesday night that Skibo Road at All American Expressway has been closed because of a traffic fatality.

Police said the incident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle about 9:15 p.m.

A driver in an SUV traveling northeast on Skibo Road near the All American Expressway overpass collided with a pedestrian crossing Skibo Road, investigators said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.



All traffic is being diverted onto All American. Motorists can also use Yadkin Road and Lake Valley Drive to navigate around the area, officers said.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

Skibo Road is expected to be closed for about two hours, police said.

"Hopefully about midnight, we can get the road reopened," said Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

The names of all people involved are currently being withheld until their immediate families can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
